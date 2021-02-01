Soul Searching Sun (Digital)

Métal

2007

1.

Hope (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
2.

Weeds (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
3.

Gently Sentimental (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
4.

Tangerine (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
5.

My Mind Is Dangerous (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
6.

Neg (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
7.

Lead You Astray (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
8.

Heroin Dreams (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
9.

None (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
10.

Angry Tree (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
11.

Hemophiliac in Me (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
12.

Desire (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
13.

Whispers (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30

13 chansons

53 min

© Roadrunner Records