Space Beyond The Egg - The Embryos
Rock
2009
1.
Magic Spell (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
2.
Delta Demonstration (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
3.
What's In The Box Embryo Version (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
4.
Hairy Knuckle Embryo Version (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
5.
MS10 Demonstration (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
6.
Lana Laila Embryo Version (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
7.
Moog Demonstration (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
8.
Slap On Embryo Version (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
9.
Even Robots Need To Feel Wanted (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
10.
Wendy's Synths (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
11.
Swiss Machine Embryo Version (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
12.
Snatch Shot Embryo Version (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
13.
Silvercape Embryo Version (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
14.
Space Age Pop Embryo Version (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
15.
Kananana Embryo Version (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
16.
The Frontist Embryo Version (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
17.
Wet Seven Embryo Version (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
18.
What You Want Embryo Version (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30
19.
Black Ken Embryo Version (Extrait)
The Emperor Machine
0:30