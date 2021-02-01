The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Moscow Not Safari

Moscow Not Safari

The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Moscow Not Safari (Warehouse Jams)

Moscow Not Safari (Warehouse Jams)

The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Moscow Not Safari (Version 54 Mixes)

Moscow Not Safari (Version 54 Mixes)

The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Space Beyond The Egg

Space Beyond The Egg

The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Music Not Safari

Music Not Safari

The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Like a Machine

Like a Machine

The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Music Not Safari

Music Not Safari

Slide 1 of 16

The Emperor Machine

Black Ken Embryo Version (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

What You Want Embryo Version

What You Want Embryo Version (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Wet Seven Embryo Version

Wet Seven Embryo Version (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

The Frontist Embryo Version

The Frontist Embryo Version (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Kananana Embryo Version (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Space Age Pop Embryo Version (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Silvercape Embryo Version (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Snatch Shot Embryo Version (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Swiss Machine Embryo Version (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Wendy's Synths (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Even Robots Need To Feel Wanted

Even Robots Need To Feel Wanted (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Slap On Embryo Version

Slap On Embryo Version (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Moog Demonstration (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Lana Laila Embryo Version (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

MS10 Demonstration (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Hairy Knuckle Embryo Version (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

What's In The Box Embryo Version

What's In The Box Embryo Version (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Delta Demonstration (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Magic Spell (Extrait) The Emperor Machine

The Emperor Machine

Space Beyond The Egg - The Embryos