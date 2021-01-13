Spirit Trail
Pop rock
1998
Disque 1
1.
King Of The Hill (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
2.
Resting Place (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
3.
Preacher In the Ring Pt. I (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
4.
Preacher In The Ring PT. II (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
5.
Song C (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
6.
Sad Moon (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
7.
Pete & Manny (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
8.
Fortunate Son (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
9.
Sneaking Up On Boo Radley (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
10.
Great Divide (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Line In The Dust (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
2.
See The Same Way (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
3.
Shadow Hand (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
4.
Sunlight Moon (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
5.
Listen To The Silence (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
6.
Funhouse (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
7.
Sunflower Cat (Same Dour Cat) (Down With That) (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
8.
Song D (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
9.
Swan Song (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
10.
Variations On Swan Song & Song D (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30