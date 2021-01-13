Spirit Trail

Spirit Trail

Pop rock

1998

Disque 1

1.

King Of The Hill (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
2.

Resting Place (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
3.

Preacher In the Ring Pt. I (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
4.

Preacher In The Ring PT. II (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
5.

Song C (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
6.

Sad Moon (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
7.

Pete & Manny (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
8.

Fortunate Son (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
9.

Sneaking Up On Boo Radley (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
10.

Great Divide (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Line In The Dust (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
2.

See The Same Way (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
3.

Shadow Hand (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
4.

Sunlight Moon (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
5.

Listen To The Silence (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
6.

Funhouse (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
7.

Sunflower Cat (Same Dour Cat) (Down With That) (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
8.

Song D (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
9.

Swan Song (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
10.

Variations On Swan Song & Song D (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 31 min

© RCA Records Label