Spirits

Spirits

Jazz

1986

Disque 1

1.

Spirits 1 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
2.

Spirits 2 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
3.

Spirits 3 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
4.

Spirits 4 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
5.

Spirits 5 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
6.

Spirits 6 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
7.

Spirits 7 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
8.

Spirits 8 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
9.

Spirits 9 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
10.

Spirits 10 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
11.

Spirits 11 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
12.

Spirits 12 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Spirits 13 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
2.

Spirits 14 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
3.

Spirits 15 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
4.

Spirits 16 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
5.

Spirits 17 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
6.

Spirits 18 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
7.

Spirits 19 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
8.

Spirits 20 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
9.

Spirits 21 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
10.

Spirits 22 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
11.

Spirits 23 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
12.

Spirits 24 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
13.

Spirits 25 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30
14.

Spirits 26 (Extrait)

Keith Jarrett

0:30

26 chansons

1 h 50 min

© ECM