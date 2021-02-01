Spotify Sessions
R&B
2014
1.
Rats (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
2.
Cut Me Down (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
3.
What I Know (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
4.
Medicine Man (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
5.
Eliza (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
6.
Like Tears in Rain (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
7.
Killing Jar (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
8.
The Truth (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
9.
Helpless Blues (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
10.
Avenger (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
11.
Lost (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
12.
Ain't No Good (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
13.
Jump My Train (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
14.
I Got Burned (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30