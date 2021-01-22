Spread the Love

Spread the Love

Pop

2013

1.

Nightmare (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
2.

Rider (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
3.

Tell Me (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
4.

Ikaw Pala (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
5.

Sabihin Mo Naman (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
6.

Di Na Matatanggap (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
7.

Unbreakable (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
8.

Addict (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
9.

Try Again (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
10.

I'd Rather Be Alone (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
11.

Make Me Whole (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30
12.

Yesterday (Extrait)

Kris Lawrence

0:30

12 chansons

52 min

© GMA Music Publishing