Stage and Screen Favorites, Vol. 10
Pop
2013
1.
What I Did for Love (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Little Girls (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
Why Should I Worry? (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Who Will I Be (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
Somewhere That's Green (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
Fame (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
If I Loved You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
I Am Changing (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Fame (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
Faithfully (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
Safety Dance (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
Hopelessly Devoted to You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
Adelaide's Lament (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Work This Out (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
School of Rock (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
If We Hold on Together (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
Edelweiss (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
Taylor the Latte Boy (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
Sara Lee (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
Little Egypt (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
Teach Me How to Shimmy (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
The Addams Family Theme (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
Holding out for a Hero (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30