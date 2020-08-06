Stage and Screen Favorites, Vol. 2

Pop

2013

1.

I'll Be with You in Apple Blossom Time (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

Friend Like Me (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

Night Fever (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

Do You Know Where You're Going To? (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

The Phantom of the Opera (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

These Boots Are Made for Walkin' (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

All That Jazz (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

Tonight (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

Songs (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
11.

Hello Goodbye (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
12.

Total Eclipse of the Heart (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
13.

Mooning (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
14.

Good Morning Baltimore (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
15.

God Help the Outcasts (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
16.

Oh Happy Day (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
17.

Under the Sea (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
18.

Believe in Yourself (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
19.

The Brady Bunch (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
20.

Come What May (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
21.

Loving You (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
22.

If You Could Read My Mind (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
23.

Love Boat Theme (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

23 chansons

1 h 21 min

© Limitless Hits