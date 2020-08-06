Stage and Screen Favorites, Vol. 2
Pop
2013
1.
I'll Be with You in Apple Blossom Time (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Friend Like Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Night Fever (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
Do You Know Where You're Going To? (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
The Phantom of the Opera (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
These Boots Are Made for Walkin' (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
All That Jazz (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Tonight (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
Songs (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
Hello Goodbye (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
Total Eclipse of the Heart (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
Mooning (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Good Morning Baltimore (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
God Help the Outcasts (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
Oh Happy Day (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
Under the Sea (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
Believe in Yourself (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
The Brady Bunch (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
Come What May (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
Loving You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
If You Could Read My Mind (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
Love Boat Theme (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30