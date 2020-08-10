Stage and Screen Favorites, Vol. 3

Pop

2013

1.

L-O-V-E (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

Prince Ali (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

Beauty and the Beast (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

Stayin' Alive (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

Oklahoma (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

Think of Me (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

Anything You Can Do (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

I Know a Girl (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

That's How You Know (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

Starmaker (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
11.

Jessie's Girl (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
12.

True Colors (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
13.

Rock 'N' Roll Party Queen (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
14.

You Can't Stop the Beat (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
15.

Charleston (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
16.

Jai Ho (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
17.

O Mio Babbino Caro (Oh My Beloved Daddy) (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
18.

Brand New Day (Everybody Rejoice) (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
19.

Siamese Cat Song (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
20.

Look Through My Eyes (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
21.

On Broadway (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
22.

Abba Medley (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
23.

Theme from the Muppet Show (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

23 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Limitless Hits