Stage and Screen Favorites, Vol. 8
Pop
2013
1.
Georgia on My Mind (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
I Think I'm Gonna Like It Here (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
Papa Can You Hear Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Hero (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
Anything Goes (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
Way Back into Love (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
Maybe This Time (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Beautiful Dreamer (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
Beth (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
My Life Would Suck Without You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
Freddy My Love (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
Those Magic Changes (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
I Don't Dance (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
Last Night of the World (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
Some Enchanted Evening (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
The Time Warp (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
Go, Go, Go Joseph (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
Lucky Lady (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
Spanish Harlem (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
Juliet's Waltz Theme (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
I Will Always Love You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30