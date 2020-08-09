Stage and Screen Favorites, Vol. 8

Pop

2013

1.

Georgia on My Mind (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

I Think I'm Gonna Like It Here (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

Papa Can You Hear Me (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

Hero (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

Anything Goes (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

Way Back into Love (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

Maybe This Time (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

Beautiful Dreamer (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

Beth (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
11.

My Life Would Suck Without You (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
12.

Freddy My Love (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
13.

Those Magic Changes (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
14.

I Don't Dance (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
15.

Last Night of the World (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
16.

Some Enchanted Evening (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
17.

The Time Warp (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
18.

Go, Go, Go Joseph (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
19.

Lucky Lady (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
20.

Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
21.

Spanish Harlem (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
22.

Juliet's Waltz Theme (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
23.

I Will Always Love You (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

23 chansons

1 h 23 min

© Limitless Hits