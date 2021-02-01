Stages Live
Pop
2016
1.
Pure Imagination (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30
2.
Old Devil Moon (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30
3.
Finishing the Hat (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30
4.
Try To Remember (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30
5.
What I Did for Love (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30
6.
Bring Him Home (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30
7.
All I Ask of You (with Kelly Clarkson) (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30
8.
Children Will Listen / Not While I'm Around (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30
9.
Anthem (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30
10.
If I Loved You (with Audra McDonald) (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30
11.
Unusual Way (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30
12.
Le temps des cathédrales (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30
13.
Over the Rainbow (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30
14.
Empty Chairs at Empty Tables (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30
15.
You'll Never Walk Alone (Extrait)
Josh Groban
0:30