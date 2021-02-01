Stages Live

Pop

2016

1.

Pure Imagination (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
2.

Old Devil Moon (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
3.

Finishing the Hat (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
4.

Try To Remember (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
5.

What I Did for Love (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
6.

Bring Him Home (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
7.

All I Ask of You (with Kelly Clarkson) (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
8.

Children Will Listen / Not While I'm Around (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
9.

Anthem (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
10.

If I Loved You (with Audra McDonald) (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
11.

Unusual Way (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
12.

Le temps des cathédrales (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
13.

Over the Rainbow (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
14.

Empty Chairs at Empty Tables (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30
15.

You'll Never Walk Alone (Extrait)

Josh Groban

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 04 min

© Reprise