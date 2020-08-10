Standards
Jazz
2018
1.
Night and Day (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Body and Soul (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Chega de Saudade (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
I Hear Rhapsody (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
My Romance (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Invitation (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
It Could Happen to You (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Moon River (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
Harlem Nocturne (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
My Foolish Heart (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
There is No Grater Love (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
Poinciana (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
13.
Ain´t Missbehavin (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
14.
Moonlight Serenade (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30