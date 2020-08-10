Standards

Jazz

2018

1.

Night and Day (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Body and Soul (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Chega de Saudade (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

I Hear Rhapsody (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

My Romance (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Invitation (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

It Could Happen to You (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Moon River (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Harlem Nocturne (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

My Foolish Heart (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

There is No Grater Love (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Poinciana (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Ain´t Missbehavin (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

Moonlight Serenade (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 16 min

© Blue Flame Records