Stars from Vinyl
Pop
2017
1.
Poetry in Motion (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
2.
Send Me the Pillow You Dream On (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
3.
Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine) (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
4.
Dreamy Eyes (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
5.
Princess Princess (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
6.
I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
7.
A Very Good Year for Girls (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
8.
Cutie Pie (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
9.
I Fall to Pieces (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
10.
Pledging My Love (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
11.
I'm Never Gonna Kiss You (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
12.
Well I'm Your Man (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
13.
Never Let Me Go (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
14.
True, True Happiness (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
15.
Fool No. 1 (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
16.
It Keeps Right on A-Hurtin' (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
17.
Love Is Blind (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
18.
His True Love Said Goodbye (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
19.
Lonely Street (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
20.
Jimmy's Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
21.
Take Good Care of Her (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
22.
Why Do I Love You So (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
23.
Much Beyond Compare (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
24.
She Gave Sweet Love to Me (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
25.
I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love with You) (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
26.
Out of My Mind (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
27.
Hello Walls (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
28.
What'll I Do ? (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
29.
Four Walls (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
30.
Without You (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
31.
Funny How Time Slips Away (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30