Stars On 45 - The Very Best Of ...
Pop
2010
1.
Stars On '89 Remix (Extrait)
Stars On 45
0:30
2.
Stars On 45 (Extrait)
Stars On 45
0:30
3.
More Stars (Abba Medley) (Extrait)
Stars On 45
0:30
4.
More Stars (U.S.A. Version) (Extrait)
Stars On 45
0:30
5.
Volume 3 (Star Wars And Other Hits) (Extrait)
Stars On 45
0:30
6.
Stars On Stevie (Wonder) (Extrait)
Stars On 45
0:30
7.
The Greatest Rock'n Roll Band In The World (Extrait)
Stars On 45
0:30
8.
The Beatles (Part 2) (Extrait)
Stars On 45
0:30
9.
Beatles (George Harrison) (Extrait)
Stars On 45
0:30
10.
The Supremes (Extrait)
Stars On 45
0:30
11.
The Star Sisters (Extrait)
Stars On 45
0:30
12.
Hooray For Hollywood (Extrait)
Stars On 45
0:30
13.
A Tribute To Marilyn Monroe (Extrait)
Stars On 45
0:30