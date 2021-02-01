Start With The Soul
Blues
2000
1.
Fightin' Hard (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
2.
Manos Arriba (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
3.
Treat Her Like a Lady (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
4.
Once Again (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
5.
Porch Monkeys' Theme (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
6.
Electric Eel (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
7.
Back to Memphis (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
8.
Cowboy Boots (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
9.
A Prophet's Mission (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
10.
Cryin' Shame (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
11.
The Hustler (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
12.
Maxwell Street Jimmy (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30
13.
Will I Ever Get Back Home? (Extrait)
Alvin Youngblood Hart
0:30