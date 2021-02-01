Startin' Fires
Country
2008
1.
Green (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
2.
Good at Startin' Fires (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
3.
She Wouldn't Be Gone (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
4.
I'll Just Hold On (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
5.
100 Miles (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
6.
Never Lovin' You (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
7.
Country Strong (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
8.
Home Sweet Home (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
9.
This Is Gonna Take All Night (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
10.
Here I Am (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
11.
I Don't Care (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30
12.
Bare Skin Rug (feat. Miranda Lambert) (Extrait)
Blake Shelton
0:30