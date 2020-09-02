Stay: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Pop

2017

1.

Soul Theme (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
2.

The World & You Tonight (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
3.

So Beautiful (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
4.

For Your Babies (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
5.

The Death of the Cool (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
6.

So Not over You (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
7.

They Don't Know (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
8.

Night Nurse (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
9.

Lady (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
10.

Stay (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
11.

Holding Back the Years (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
12.

Debris (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
13.

Good Times Have Done Me Wrong (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
14.

Oh! What a Girl! (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
15.

Thrill Me (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
16.

Stars (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
17.

Sunrise (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
18.

Money's Too Tight (To Mention) (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
19.

Fairground (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
20.

Something Got Me Started (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
21.

If You Don't Know Me by Now (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 38 min

© simplyred.com ltd