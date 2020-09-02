Stay: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Pop
2017
1.
Soul Theme (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
2.
The World & You Tonight (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
3.
So Beautiful (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
4.
For Your Babies (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
5.
The Death of the Cool (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
6.
So Not over You (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
7.
They Don't Know (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
8.
Night Nurse (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
9.
Lady (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
10.
Stay (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
11.
Holding Back the Years (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
12.
Debris (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
13.
Good Times Have Done Me Wrong (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
14.
Oh! What a Girl! (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
15.
Thrill Me (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
16.
Stars (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
17.
Sunrise (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
18.
Money's Too Tight (To Mention) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
19.
Fairground (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
20.
Something Got Me Started (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
21.
If You Don't Know Me by Now (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30