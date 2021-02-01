Staying Power

Staying Power

Rock

2006

1.

Hope (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
2.

So Damn Beautiful (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
3.

Prove Me Wrong (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
4.

Break Me (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
5.

Shine on Me (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
6.

Suspended Animation (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
7.

Too Much Too Soon (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
8.

Touch Me (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
9.

Emotions (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
10.

Weakness (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
11.

Live It Up (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
12.

Yesterday's Gone (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30
13.

Let Love Pass (Extrait)

The Hollies

0:30

13 chansons

52 min

© Parlophone UK