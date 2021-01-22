Stichera Byzantins

Musique classique

2013

1.

Stichera No. 1 (Extrait)

Orthodox Ensemble

0:30
2.

Stichera No. 5 (Extrait)

Orthodox Ensemble

0:30
3.

Stichera No. 7 (Extrait)

Orthodox Ensemble

0:30
4.

Stichera No. 13 (Extrait)

Orthodox Ensemble

0:30
5.

Stichera No. 15 (Extrait)

Orthodox Ensemble

0:30
6.

Stichera No. 16 (Extrait)

Orthodox Ensemble

0:30
7.

Stichera No. 25 (Extrait)

Orthodox Ensemble

0:30
8.

Stichera No. 30 (Extrait)

Orthodox Ensemble

0:30
9.

Doxologie du XIVème siècle (Extrait)

Orthodox Ensemble

0:30
10.

Ps. 135, Verset No. 1 de Messine (Extrait)

Orthodox Ensemble

0:30
11.

Ps. 135, Verset Nos. 8 et 7 de Latrinus (Extrait)

Orthodox Ensemble

0:30
12.

Alleluia du XIVème siècle (Extrait)

Orthodox Ensemble

0:30
13.

Terirem du XIVème siècle (Extrait)

Orthodox Ensemble

0:30

13 chansons

54 min

© Editions Jade

0