Still Got The Blues

Still Got The Blues

Rock

1990

1.

Moving On (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
2.

Oh Pretty Woman (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
3.

Walking By Myself (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
4.

Still Got The Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
5.

Texas Strut (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
6.

Too Tired (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
7.

King Of The Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
8.

As The Years Go Passing By (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
9.

Midnight Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
10.

That Kind Of Woman (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
11.

All Your Love (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
12.

Stop Messin' Around (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30

12 chansons

53 min

© Virgin Records