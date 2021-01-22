Still Strokin'

Still Strokin'

Blues

2013

1.

It's a Reunion (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
2.

Still Strokin' (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
3.

Good Love (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
4.

Just Let Me Ride (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
5.

Dance Party (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
6.

Ms. Jody Don't Mind Breakin' Up Somebody's Home (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
7.

Another Get Drunk Party (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
8.

Where Can I Find a Good Man (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
9.

You Didn't Appreciate What You Had When You Had It (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
10.

Your Man Was Looking for That Good Thang (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
11.

Shake Yo Booty (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30

11 chansons

50 min

© Ecko Records