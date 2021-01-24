Straight Love

Straight Love

Country

2018

1.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

I Cant Help It If I M Still in Love With You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Hey, Good Lookin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

(I Heard That) Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Straight As in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Come in Stranger (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Wide Open Road (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

15 chansons

35 min

© Studiomasters