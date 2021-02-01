Strange Days (50th Anniversary Expanded Edition) [2017 Remaster]

Strange Days (50th Anniversary Expanded Edition) [2017 Remaster]

Rock

2017

Disque 1

1.

Strange Days (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

You're Lost Little Girl (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Love Me Two Times (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Unhappy Girl (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Horse Latitudes (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Moonlight Drive (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

People Are Strange (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

My Eyes Have Seen You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

I Can't See Your Face in My Mind (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

When the Music's Over (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Strange Days (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

You're Lost Little Girl (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Love Me Two Times (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Unhappy Girl (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Horse Latitudes (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Moonlight Drive (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

People Are Strange (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

My Eyes Have Seen You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

I Can't See Your Face in My Mind (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

When the Music's Over (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Rhino - Elektra