Strange Days (50th Anniversary Expanded Edition) [2017 Remaster]
Rock
2017
Disque 1
1.
Strange Days (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
2.
You're Lost Little Girl (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
3.
Love Me Two Times (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
Unhappy Girl (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
Horse Latitudes (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
6.
Moonlight Drive (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
7.
People Are Strange (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
My Eyes Have Seen You (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
9.
I Can't See Your Face in My Mind (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
When the Music's Over (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Strange Days (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
2.
You're Lost Little Girl (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
3.
Love Me Two Times (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
Unhappy Girl (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
Horse Latitudes (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
6.
Moonlight Drive (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
7.
People Are Strange (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
My Eyes Have Seen You (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
9.
I Can't See Your Face in My Mind (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
When the Music's Over (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30