Strange Nights of Stone
Rock
2013
Disque 1
1.
Back Door Man (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
2.
Love Hides (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
3.
Five to One (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
Mystery Train (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
6.
Away in India (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
7.
Crossroads (Blues) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
Universal Mind (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
9.
Someday Soon (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
When the Music's Over (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
11.
Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
12.
Push Push (Extrait)
The Doors
0:24
13.
The Soft Parade Vamp (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
14.
Tonight You're in for a Special Treat (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
15.
Close to You (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
16.
Light My Fire (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
2.
Soul Kitchen (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
3.
Money (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
The Crystal Ship (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
Twentieth Century Fox (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
6.
I'm a King Bee (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
7.
Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
Summer's Almost Gone (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
9.
Light My Fire (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
Get out of My Life Woman (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
11.
Back Door Man (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
12.
Who Do You Love (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
13.
The End (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
14.
Unhappy Girl (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
15.
Moonlight Drive (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
16.
The Woman Is a Devil / Rock Me (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
17.
People Are Strange (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
18.
Close to You (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
19.
My Eyes Have Seen You (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
20.
Crawling King Snake (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
21.
I Can't See Your Face in My Mind (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
22.
Summertime (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
23.
When the Music's Over (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
24.
Gloria (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Start (Extrait)
The Doors
0:07
2.
All Right, All Right, All Right (Extrait)
The Doors
0:10
3.
Roadhouse Moan (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
Ship of Fools (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
6.
Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
7.
Back Door Man (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
Five to One (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
9.
When the Music's Over (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
Rock Me (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
11.
Mystery Train (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
12.
Away in India (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
13.
Crossroads (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
14.
Prelude to Wake Up! (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
15.
Wake Up! (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
16.
Light My Fire (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
17.
Start (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
18.
Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
19.
I Believe in Democracy (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
20.
When the Music's Over (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
21.
Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
22.
The Spy (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
23.
Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
24.
Back Door Man (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
25.
Five to One (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
26.
Astrology Rap (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
27.
Build Me a Woman (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
28.
You Make Me Real (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
29.
Wait a Minute! (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
30.
Mystery Train (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
31.
Away in India (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
32.
Crossroads (Live in Boston, 1970, Second Show] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
33.
Band Intro's (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
34.
Adolph Hitler (Extrait)
The Doors
0:22
35.
Light My Fire (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
36.
Fever (Light My Fire Continued) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:23
37.
Summertime (Light My Fire Continued) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
38.
St. James Infirmary Blues (Light My Fire Continued) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
39.
Graveyard Poem (Light My Fire Continued) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
40.
Light My Fire (Reprise) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
41.
More, More, More! (Extrait)
The Doors
0:18
42.
Ladies & Gentlemen (Extrait)
The Doors
0:13
43.
We Can't Instigate (Extrait)
The Doors
0:13
44.
They Want More (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
45.
Been down so Long (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
46.
Power Turned Off (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
Disque 4
1.
Start of Show (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
2.
Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
3.
Alabama Song (Whiskey Bar) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
Back Door Man (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
Five to One (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
6.
When the Music's Over (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
7.
Applause - Jim Talks [Live in Vancouver, 1970] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
Love Me Two Times (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
9.
Applause - Jim Talks (2) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
Little Red Rooster (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
11.
Tuning [Live in Vancouver, 1970] (Extrait)
The Doors
0:25
12.
Money (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
13.
Tuning (2) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
14.
Rock Me (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
15.
Tuning (3) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
16.
Who Do You Love (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
17.
Tuning (4) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
18.
Petition the Lord with Prayer (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
19.
Light My Fire (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
20.
Tuning (5) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
21.
The End (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
22.
Thank You & Good Night (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
Disque 5
1.
We're Rolling (Extrait)
The Doors
0:08
2.
I Will Never Be Untrue (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
3.
Peace Frog (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
Blue Sunday (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
Maggie M'Gill (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
6.
(You Need Meat) Go No Further (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
7.
(You Need Meat) Don't Go No Further (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
Close to You (Extrait)
The Doors
0:21
9.
Close to You (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
Gloria (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
11.
Gloria (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
12.
Mystery Train (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
13.
Mystery Train / Crossroads (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
14.
Continued (Extrait)
The Doors
0:15
15.
Thousands of Dollars Rest Upon This Day (Extrait)
The Doors
0:21
16.
I'm Your Doctor (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
17.
Yachting (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
18.
Build Me a Woman (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
19.
Yachting (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
20.
Cars Hiss by My Window (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
21.
Money Beats Soul (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
22.
Mental Floss (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
23.
Maggie M'Gill (Jazzy) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
24.
Maggie M'Gill (Jazzy) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
Disque 6
1.
Show Start / Intro (Extrait)
The Doors
0:18
2.
When the Music's Over (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
3.
Alabama Song (Whiskey Bar) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
Back Door Man (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
Five to One (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
6.
Back Door Man (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
7.
The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
Hello, I Love You (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
9.
Moonlight Drive (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
Horse Latitudes (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
11.
A Little Game (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
12.
The Hill Dwellers (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
13.
Spanish Caravan (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
14.
Hey, What Would You Guys Like to Hear? (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
15.
Wake Up! (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
16.
Light My Fire (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
17.
Light My Fire (Segue) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
18.
The Unknown Soldier (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
19.
The End (Segue) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
20.
The End (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30