Strauss: Ein Heldenleben, Don Quixote etc
Musique classique
2006
Disque 1
1.
Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40, TrV 190: I. Der Held (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
2.
Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40, TrV 190: II. Des Helden Widersacher (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
3.
Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40, TrV 190: III. Des Helden Gefährtin (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
4.
Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40, TrV 190: IV. Des Helden Walstatt (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
5.
Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40, TrV 190: V. Des Helden Friedenswerke (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
6.
Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40, TrV 190: VI. Des Helden Weltflucht und Vollendung (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
7.
Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40, TrV 190: VII. Entsagung (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
8.
Metamorphosen - Study for 23 Solo Strings (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 184: Introduction (Mässiges Zeitmass) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
2.
Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 184: Thema (Don Quixote, the Knight of the Mournful Countenance). Mässig (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
3.
Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 184: Variation I (The Adventure of the Windmills). Gemächlich (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
4.
Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 184: Variation II (The Battle with the Sheep). Kriegerisch (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
5.
Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 184: Variation III (Dialogue of Knight and Squire). Mässiges Zeitmass (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
6.
Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 184: Variation IV (The Adventure with the Procession of Penitents). Etwas breiter (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
7.
Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 184: Variation V (Don Quixote's Vigil). Sehr langsam (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
8.
Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 184: Variation VI (Dulcinea's Enchantment). Schnell (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
9.
Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 184: Variation VII (The Ride Through the Air). Ein wenig ruhiger (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
10.
Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 184: Variation VIII (The Adventure of the Enchanted Boat). Gamächlich (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
11.
Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 184: Variation IX (The Battle with the Enchanters). Schnell und stürmisch (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
12.
Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 184: Variation X (Don Quixote's Defeat and Journey Home). Viel breiter (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
13.
Don Quixote, Op. 35, TrV 184: Finale (The Death of Don Quixote). Sehr ruhig (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
14.
Der Bürger als Edelmann (Suite), TrV 228c: I. Vorspiel zum ersten Aufzug (Jourdain der Bürger). Molto allegro - Allegretto (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
15.
Der Bürger als Edelmann (Suite), TrV 228c: II. Menuett (Tempo di Menuetto) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
16.
Der Bürger als Edelmann (Suite), TrV 228c: III. Der Fechmeister (Ziemlich lebhaft - Schnell) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
17.
Der Bürger als Edelmann (Suite), TrV 228c: IV. Auftritt und Tanz der Schneider (Schnell) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
18.
Der Bürger als Edelmann (Suite), TrV 228c: V. Das Menuett des Lully (Sehr gemächlich) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
19.
Der Bürger als Edelmann (Suite), TrV 228c: VIII. Vorspiel zum zweiten Aufzug (Intermezzo). Andante galante e grazioso (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
20.
Der Bürger als Edelmann (Suite), TrV 228c: IX. Das Diner (Moderato alla Marcia - Allegretto - Andante - Presto) (Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30