Strauss Wonderful Strings

Strauss Wonderful Strings

Musique classique

2020

1.

Storielle Del Bosco Viennese (Extrait)

Johann Strauss I

0:30
2.

Il Bel Danubio Blu (Extrait)

Johann Strauss I

0:30
3.

Vita D'Artista (Extrait)

Johann Strauss I

0:30
4.

Accelerazioni (Extrait)

Johann Strauss I

0:30
5.

Vino Donne E Canto (Extrait)

Johann Strauss I

0:30
6.

Voci Di Primavera (Extrait)

Johann Strauss I

0:30
7.

Rose Del Sud (Extrait)

Johann Strauss I

0:30
8.

Il Pipistrello (Extrait)

Johann Strauss I

0:30
9.

Valzer Dell'Imperatore (Extrait)

Johann Strauss I

0:30

9 chansons

35 min

© MAMANOQUIERE