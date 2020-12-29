Stravinsky Conducts Stravinsky

Stravinsky Conducts Stravinsky

Musique classique

2020

1.

Concerto in D Major per Orchestra D'Archi_ I. Vivace (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
2.

Concerto in D Major per Orchestra D'Archi_ II. Arioso (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
3.

Concerto in D Major per Orchestra D'Archi_ III. Rondo (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
4.

Danses Concertantes_ I. Marcia Introduzione (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
5.

Danses Concertantes_ II. Passo d'Azione (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
6.

Danses Concertantes_ III. Tema Variato (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
7.

Danses Concertantes_ IV. Passo a Due (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
8.

Danses Concertantes_ V. Marcia Conclusione (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
9.

Dumbarton Oaks Concerto in Mi Bemolle per Orchestra da Camera_ I. Tempo Giusto (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
10.

Dumbarton Oaks Concerto in Mi Bemolle per Orchestra da Camera_ II. Allegretto (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
11.

Dumbarton Oaks Concerto in Mi Bemolle per Orchestra da Camera_ III. Con Moto (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
12.

Ottetto per Flauto, Clarinetto, 2 Fagotti, 2 Trombe e 2 Tromboni_ I. Sinfonia (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
13.

Ottetto per Flauto, Clarinetto, 2 Fagotti, 2 Trombe e 2 Tromboni_ II. Tema con Variazioni (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
14.

Ottetto per Flauto, Clarinetto, 2 Fagotti, 2 Trombe e 2 Tromboni_ III. Fina (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
15.

Prova di Orchestra con Stravinsky (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
16.

Ragtime per Undici st (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
17.

Suite No.1 per Piccola Orchestra_ I. Andante (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
18.

Suite No.1 per Piccola Orchestra_ II. Napoletana (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
19.

Suite No.1 per Piccola Orchestra_ III. Espagnola (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
20.

Suite No.1 per Piccola Orchestra_ IV. Balalaika (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
21.

Suite No.2 per Piccola Orchestra_ I. Galop (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
22.

Suite No.2 per Piccola Orchestra_ I. Marcia (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
23.

Suite No.2 per Piccola Orchestra_ II. Valzer (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30
24.

Suite No.2 per Piccola Orchestra_ III. Polka (Extrait)

Igor Stravinsky

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 19 min

© Ermitage Records