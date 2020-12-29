Stravinsky Conducts Stravinsky
Musique classique
2020
1.
Concerto in D Major per Orchestra D'Archi_ I. Vivace (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
2.
Concerto in D Major per Orchestra D'Archi_ II. Arioso (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
3.
Concerto in D Major per Orchestra D'Archi_ III. Rondo (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
4.
Danses Concertantes_ I. Marcia Introduzione (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
5.
Danses Concertantes_ II. Passo d'Azione (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
6.
Danses Concertantes_ III. Tema Variato (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
7.
Danses Concertantes_ IV. Passo a Due (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
8.
Danses Concertantes_ V. Marcia Conclusione (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
9.
Dumbarton Oaks Concerto in Mi Bemolle per Orchestra da Camera_ I. Tempo Giusto (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
10.
Dumbarton Oaks Concerto in Mi Bemolle per Orchestra da Camera_ II. Allegretto (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
11.
Dumbarton Oaks Concerto in Mi Bemolle per Orchestra da Camera_ III. Con Moto (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
12.
Ottetto per Flauto, Clarinetto, 2 Fagotti, 2 Trombe e 2 Tromboni_ I. Sinfonia (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
13.
Ottetto per Flauto, Clarinetto, 2 Fagotti, 2 Trombe e 2 Tromboni_ II. Tema con Variazioni (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
14.
Ottetto per Flauto, Clarinetto, 2 Fagotti, 2 Trombe e 2 Tromboni_ III. Fina (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
15.
Prova di Orchestra con Stravinsky (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
16.
Ragtime per Undici st (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
17.
Suite No.1 per Piccola Orchestra_ I. Andante (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
18.
Suite No.1 per Piccola Orchestra_ II. Napoletana (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
19.
Suite No.1 per Piccola Orchestra_ III. Espagnola (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
20.
Suite No.1 per Piccola Orchestra_ IV. Balalaika (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
21.
Suite No.2 per Piccola Orchestra_ I. Galop (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
22.
Suite No.2 per Piccola Orchestra_ I. Marcia (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
23.
Suite No.2 per Piccola Orchestra_ II. Valzer (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30
24.
Suite No.2 per Piccola Orchestra_ III. Polka (Extrait)
Igor Stravinsky
0:30