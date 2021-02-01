Stravinsky : Petrushka & Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin - Elatus

Stravinsky : Petrushka & Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin - Elatus

Musique classique

1998

1.

Stravinsky : Petrushka : I The Shrove-tide Fair (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
2.

Stravinsky : Petrushka : II Danse Russe (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
3.

Stravinsky : Petrushka : III Petrushka (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
4.

Stravinsky : Petrushka : IV The Blackamoor (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
5.

Stravinsky : Petrushka : V Valse (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
6.

Stravinsky : Petrushka : VI The Shrove-tide Fair and the Death of Petrushka (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
7.

Stravinsky : Petrushka : VII Wet-nurse's Dance (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
8.

Petrushka, Pt. 4: No. 3, Dance of the Peasant and the Bear (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
9.

Stravinsky : Petrushka : IX Gypsies and a Rake Vendor (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
10.

Stravinsky : Petrushka : X Dance of the Coachmen (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
11.

Stravinsky : Petrushka : XI Masqueraders (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
12.

Stravinsky : Petrushka : XII The Scuffle - Blackamoor and Petrushka (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
13.

Stravinsky : Petrushka : XIII Death of Petrushka (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
14.

Stravinsky : Petrushka : XIV Police and the Juggler (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
15.

Stravinsky : Petrushka : XV Apparition of Petrushka's Double (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
16.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : I Allegro - Introduction (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
17.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : II The curtain rises (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
18.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : III First decoy (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
19.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : IV A shabby old rake enters (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
20.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : V Second decoy (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
21.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : VI A shy lad appears in the doorway (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
22.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : VII Third decoy (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
23.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : VIII Sinister looking figure (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
24.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : IX The Mandarin enters and stands (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
25.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : X General commotion (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
26.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XI And finally reaches a climax (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
27.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XII The girl sinks on to the Mandarin's lap (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:25
28.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XIII Finally succeeding (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
29.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XIV He catches hold of the girl (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:13
30.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XV The tramps leap out (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:15
31.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XVI Having robbed him (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
32.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XVII Suddenly the Mandarin's head emerges (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
33.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XVIII The tramps come to their senses (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
34.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XIX The three tramps stop him (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
35.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XX They drag the Mandarin (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
36.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XXI The lamp falls to the floor (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
37.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XXII The Mandarin falls to the floor (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30
38.

Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XXIII The Mandarin's longing is now stilled (Extrait)

Kent Nagano

0:30

38 chansons

1 h 05 min

© Warner Classics International