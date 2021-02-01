Stravinsky : Petrushka & Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin - Elatus
Musique classique
1998
1.
Stravinsky : Petrushka : I The Shrove-tide Fair (Extrait)
0:30
2.
Stravinsky : Petrushka : II Danse Russe (Extrait)
0:30
3.
Stravinsky : Petrushka : III Petrushka (Extrait)
0:30
4.
Stravinsky : Petrushka : IV The Blackamoor (Extrait)
0:30
5.
Stravinsky : Petrushka : V Valse (Extrait)
0:30
6.
Stravinsky : Petrushka : VI The Shrove-tide Fair and the Death of Petrushka (Extrait)
0:30
7.
Stravinsky : Petrushka : VII Wet-nurse's Dance (Extrait)
0:30
8.
Petrushka, Pt. 4: No. 3, Dance of the Peasant and the Bear (Extrait)
0:30
9.
Stravinsky : Petrushka : IX Gypsies and a Rake Vendor (Extrait)
0:30
10.
Stravinsky : Petrushka : X Dance of the Coachmen (Extrait)
0:30
11.
Stravinsky : Petrushka : XI Masqueraders (Extrait)
0:30
12.
Stravinsky : Petrushka : XII The Scuffle - Blackamoor and Petrushka (Extrait)
0:30
13.
Stravinsky : Petrushka : XIII Death of Petrushka (Extrait)
0:30
14.
Stravinsky : Petrushka : XIV Police and the Juggler (Extrait)
0:30
15.
Stravinsky : Petrushka : XV Apparition of Petrushka's Double (Extrait)
0:30
16.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : I Allegro - Introduction (Extrait)
0:30
17.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : II The curtain rises (Extrait)
0:30
18.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : III First decoy (Extrait)
0:30
19.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : IV A shabby old rake enters (Extrait)
0:30
20.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : V Second decoy (Extrait)
0:30
21.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : VI A shy lad appears in the doorway (Extrait)
0:30
22.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : VII Third decoy (Extrait)
0:30
23.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : VIII Sinister looking figure (Extrait)
0:30
24.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : IX The Mandarin enters and stands (Extrait)
0:30
25.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : X General commotion (Extrait)
0:30
26.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XI And finally reaches a climax (Extrait)
0:30
27.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XII The girl sinks on to the Mandarin's lap (Extrait)
0:25
28.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XIII Finally succeeding (Extrait)
0:30
29.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XIV He catches hold of the girl (Extrait)
0:13
30.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XV The tramps leap out (Extrait)
0:15
31.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XVI Having robbed him (Extrait)
0:30
32.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XVII Suddenly the Mandarin's head emerges (Extrait)
0:30
33.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XVIII The tramps come to their senses (Extrait)
0:30
34.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XIX The three tramps stop him (Extrait)
0:30
35.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XX They drag the Mandarin (Extrait)
0:30
36.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XXI The lamp falls to the floor (Extrait)
0:30
37.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XXII The Mandarin falls to the floor (Extrait)
0:30
38.
Bartók : The Miraculous Mandarin Op.19 : XXIII The Mandarin's longing is now stilled (Extrait)
0:30