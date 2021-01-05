Stravinsky / Shostakovich
Musique classique
2005
Disque 1
1.
1a. Introduction (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
2.
1b. Dance Of The Firebird (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:15
3.
1c. Variation Of The Firebird (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
4.
2. Round Dance Of The Princesses (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
5.
3. Infernal Dance Of King Kaschei (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
6.
4. Berceuse (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
7.
5. Finale (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
8.
The Shrovetide Fair - The Crowds - The Conjuring-Trick (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
9.
Russian Dance (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
10.
Petrouchka's Room (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
11.
The Moor's Room - Dance Of The Ballerina (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
12.
Waltz (The Ballerina And The Moor) (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
13.
The Shrovetide Fair (Evening) (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
14.
Dance Of The Wet-nurses (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
15.
Dance Of The Peasant And The Bear (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
16.
The Merchant And The Gipsies (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
17.
Dance Of The Coachmen And The Grooms (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
18.
The Masqueraders (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
19.
The Scuffle (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
20.
Death Of Petrouchka (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
21.
The Police And The Charlatan (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
22.
Apparition Of Petrouchka's Ghost (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
23.
1. Sinfonia (Ouverture) (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
24.
2. Serenata (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
25.
3. Scherzino - Allegro - Andantino (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
26.
4. Tarantella (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
27.
5. Toccata (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
28.
6. Gavotta con due variazioni (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
29.
7. Vivo (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
30.
8. a) Minuetto: Molto moderato, b) Finale: Allegro assai (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
Disque 2
1.
1. Introduction (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
2.
2. Les Augures Printaniers - Danses des Adolescentes (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
3.
3. Jeu du Rapt (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
4.
4. Rondes Printanières (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
5.
5. Jeux des Cités (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
6.
6. Cortège du Sage - Le Sage (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
7.
Adoration Of The Earth (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:22
8.
7. Danse de la Terre (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
9.
1. Introduction (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
10.
2. Cercles Mysteriéux des Adolescentes (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
11.
3. Glorification D'élue (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
12.
4. Évocation des Ancêtres (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
13.
5. Action rituelle des Ancêtres (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
14.
6. Danse Sacrale: L'élue (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
15.
Premier Tableau: "La Tresse" (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
16.
Deuxième Tableau: Chez le Marié (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
17.
Troisième Tableau: Le Départ de la Mariée (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
18.
Quatrième Tableau: Le Repas de Noces (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
19.
Kyrie (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
20.
Gloria (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
21.
Credo (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
22.
Sanctus (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
23.
Agnus Dei (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
Disque 3
1.
1. Moderato alla breve - Tempo agitato senza troppo accelerare - Tempo I (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
2.
2. Larghetto concertante - (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
3.
3. Allegretto - Meno mosso - Tempo I - Più mosso - Tempo I (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
4.
4. Largo - Tempo giusto, alla breve - Poco meno mosso (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
5.
1. Without Indication (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
6.
2. Andante - (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
7.
Interlude: L'istesso tempo (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:24
8.
3. Con moto (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
9.
Introduction (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
10.
Danses (corps de ballet) (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
11.
Variation (Ballerina) (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
12.
Pantomime (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
13.
Pas de deux (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
14.
Pantomime (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
15.
Variation (Dancer) (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
16.
Variation (Ballerina) (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
17.
Pantomime (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
18.
Danses (Corps de Ballet) (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
19.
Apothéose (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
Disque 4
1.
1. Allegretto - Allegro non troppo (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
2.
2. Allegro - Meno mosso (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
3.
3. Lento - Largo - [Lento] (attacca:) (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
4.
4. Allegro molto - Lento - Allegro molto - Meno mosso - Allegro molto - Molto meno mosso - Adagio - Largo - Più mosso - Presto (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
5.
1. Allegretto (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
Disque 5
1.
2. Moderato (poco allegretto) (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
2.
3. Adagio (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
3.
4. Allegro non troppo (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
Disque 6
1.
1. Largo (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
2.
2. Allegro (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
3.
3. Presto (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
4.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
5.
2. Moderato (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
6.
3. Presto - (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
7.
4. Largo - (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30
8.
5. Allegretto (Extrait)
Leonard Bernstein
0:30