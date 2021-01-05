Stravinsky / Shostakovich

Stravinsky / Shostakovich

Musique classique

2005

Disque 1

1.

1a. Introduction (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
2.

1b. Dance Of The Firebird (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:15
3.

1c. Variation Of The Firebird (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
4.

2. Round Dance Of The Princesses (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
5.

3. Infernal Dance Of King Kaschei (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
6.

4. Berceuse (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
7.

5. Finale (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
8.

The Shrovetide Fair - The Crowds - The Conjuring-Trick (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
9.

Russian Dance (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
10.

Petrouchka's Room (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
11.

The Moor's Room - Dance Of The Ballerina (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
12.

Waltz (The Ballerina And The Moor) (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
13.

The Shrovetide Fair (Evening) (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
14.

Dance Of The Wet-nurses (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
15.

Dance Of The Peasant And The Bear (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
16.

The Merchant And The Gipsies (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
17.

Dance Of The Coachmen And The Grooms (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
18.

The Masqueraders (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
19.

The Scuffle (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
20.

Death Of Petrouchka (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
21.

The Police And The Charlatan (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
22.

Apparition Of Petrouchka's Ghost (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
23.

1. Sinfonia (Ouverture) (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
24.

2. Serenata (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
25.

3. Scherzino - Allegro - Andantino (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
26.

4. Tarantella (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
27.

5. Toccata (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
28.

6. Gavotta con due variazioni (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
29.

7. Vivo (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
30.

8. a) Minuetto: Molto moderato, b) Finale: Allegro assai (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30

Disque 2

1.

1. Introduction (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
2.

2. Les Augures Printaniers - Danses des Adolescentes (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
3.

3. Jeu du Rapt (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
4.

4. Rondes Printanières (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
5.

5. Jeux des Cités (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
6.

6. Cortège du Sage - Le Sage (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
7.

Adoration Of The Earth (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:22
8.

7. Danse de la Terre (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
9.

1. Introduction (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
10.

2. Cercles Mysteriéux des Adolescentes (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
11.

3. Glorification D'élue (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
12.

4. Évocation des Ancêtres (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
13.

5. Action rituelle des Ancêtres (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
14.

6. Danse Sacrale: L'élue (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
15.

Premier Tableau: "La Tresse" (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
16.

Deuxième Tableau: Chez le Marié (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
17.

Troisième Tableau: Le Départ de la Mariée (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
18.

Quatrième Tableau: Le Repas de Noces (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
19.

Kyrie (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
20.

Gloria (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
21.

Credo (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
22.

Sanctus (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
23.

Agnus Dei (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30

Disque 3

1.

1. Moderato alla breve - Tempo agitato senza troppo accelerare - Tempo I (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
2.

2. Larghetto concertante - (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
3.

3. Allegretto - Meno mosso - Tempo I - Più mosso - Tempo I (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
4.

4. Largo - Tempo giusto, alla breve - Poco meno mosso (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
5.

1. Without Indication (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
6.

2. Andante - (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
7.

Interlude: L'istesso tempo (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:24
8.

3. Con moto (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
9.

Introduction (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
10.

Danses (corps de ballet) (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
11.

Variation (Ballerina) (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
12.

Pantomime (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
13.

Pas de deux (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
14.

Pantomime (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
15.

Variation (Dancer) (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
16.

Variation (Ballerina) (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
17.

Pantomime (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
18.

Danses (Corps de Ballet) (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
19.

Apothéose (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30

Disque 4

1.

1. Allegretto - Allegro non troppo (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
2.

2. Allegro - Meno mosso (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
3.

3. Lento - Largo - [Lento] (attacca:) (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
4.

4. Allegro molto - Lento - Allegro molto - Meno mosso - Allegro molto - Molto meno mosso - Adagio - Largo - Più mosso - Presto (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
5.

1. Allegretto (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30

Disque 5

1.

2. Moderato (poco allegretto) (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
2.

3. Adagio (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
3.

4. Allegro non troppo (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30

Disque 6

1.

1. Largo (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
2.

2. Allegro (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
3.

3. Presto (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
4.

1. Allegro (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
5.

2. Moderato (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
6.

3. Presto - (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
7.

4. Largo - (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30
8.

5. Allegretto (Extrait)

Leonard Bernstein

0:30

88 chansons

6 h 54 min

© Deutsche Grammophon (DG)