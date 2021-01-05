Stravinsky: Songs

Stravinsky: Songs

Musique classique

1991

1.

Song Without Words For Voice And Four Wind Instruments (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
2.

Gdye v lunnom svyetye (The White Moon) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
3.

Mrachniye sny (Wisdom) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
4.

1. Nyezabudochka-tsvyetochek (The Flower) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
5.

2. Golub' (The Dove) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
6.

1. Akahito (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
7.

2. Mazatsumi (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
8.

3. Tsaraiuki (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
9.

Sorochenka (The Magpie) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
10.

Vorona (The Rock) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
11.

Chicher-Yacher (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
12.

Kornilo (Uncle Pierre) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
13.

Natashka (Natasha) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:24
14.

Polkovnik (The Colonel) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
15.

Staryets i zayats (The Old Man And The Hare) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
16.

Spi, kot (Sleep, Pussy) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
17.

Kot na pyechi (The Cat On The Stove) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
18.

Bai-bai (Lullaby) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
19.

U kota, kota (Father Cat Has...) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
20.

1. Sylezyen' (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
21.

Syektanskaya (A Russian Spiritual) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
22.

Gusi y lyebyedi (Geese And Swans) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
23.

Tilim-bom (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
24.

Tilimbom, tilimbom (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
25.

Song Of Parasha "Droog moi mily" (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
26.

Music To Hear (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
27.

Full Fadom Five (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
28.

Spring (When Dasies Pied) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
29.

Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
30.

When A Just Man Dies (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
31.

Herr, was trägt der Boden hier.. (Lord, What Does The Ground Here Bear?) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30
32.

Wunden trägst du.. (Thou Art Wounded) (Extrait)

Ensemble Intercontemporain

0:30

32 chansons

57 min

© Deutsche Grammophon (DG)