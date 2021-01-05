Stravinsky: Songs
Musique classique
1991
1.
Song Without Words For Voice And Four Wind Instruments (Extrait)
Ensemble Intercontemporain
0:30
2.
Gdye v lunnom svyetye (The White Moon) (Extrait)
0:30
3.
Mrachniye sny (Wisdom) (Extrait)
0:30
4.
1. Nyezabudochka-tsvyetochek (The Flower) (Extrait)
0:30
5.
2. Golub' (The Dove) (Extrait)
0:30
6.
1. Akahito (Extrait)
0:30
7.
2. Mazatsumi (Extrait)
0:30
8.
3. Tsaraiuki (Extrait)
0:30
9.
Sorochenka (The Magpie) (Extrait)
0:30
10.
Vorona (The Rock) (Extrait)
0:30
11.
Chicher-Yacher (Extrait)
0:30
12.
Kornilo (Uncle Pierre) (Extrait)
0:30
13.
Natashka (Natasha) (Extrait)
0:24
14.
Polkovnik (The Colonel) (Extrait)
0:30
15.
Staryets i zayats (The Old Man And The Hare) (Extrait)
0:30
16.
Spi, kot (Sleep, Pussy) (Extrait)
0:30
17.
Kot na pyechi (The Cat On The Stove) (Extrait)
0:30
18.
Bai-bai (Lullaby) (Extrait)
0:30
19.
U kota, kota (Father Cat Has...) (Extrait)
0:30
20.
1. Sylezyen' (Extrait)
0:30
21.
Syektanskaya (A Russian Spiritual) (Extrait)
0:30
22.
Gusi y lyebyedi (Geese And Swans) (Extrait)
0:30
23.
Tilim-bom (Extrait)
0:30
24.
Tilimbom, tilimbom (Extrait)
0:30
25.
Song Of Parasha "Droog moi mily" (Extrait)
0:30
26.
Music To Hear (Extrait)
0:30
27.
Full Fadom Five (Extrait)
0:30
28.
Spring (When Dasies Pied) (Extrait)
0:30
29.
Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night (Extrait)
0:30
30.
When A Just Man Dies (Extrait)
0:30
31.
Herr, was trägt der Boden hier.. (Lord, What Does The Ground Here Bear?) (Extrait)
0:30
32.
Wunden trägst du.. (Thou Art Wounded) (Extrait)
0:30