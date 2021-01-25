Strictly Romantic

Pop

2020

1.

I Cover the Waterfront (Extrait)

Clifford Brown

0:30
2.

Keeping Up With Jonesy (Extrait)

Clifford Brown

0:30
3.

Conception (Extrait)

Clifford Brown

0:30
4.

Baby (Extrait)

Clifford Brown

0:30
5.

Strictly Romantic (Extrait)

Clifford Brown

0:30
6.

All the Things You Are (Extrait)

Clifford Brown

0:30
7.

Salute to the Band Box (Extrait)

Clifford Brown

0:30
8.

Goofin' With Me (Extrait)

Clifford Brown

0:30
9.

Minority (Extrait)

Clifford Brown

0:30
10.

Deltitnu (Extrait)

Clifford Brown

0:30
11.

Brown Skins (Extrait)

Clifford Brown

0:30

11 chansons

45 min

