Stubbies Assemble!

Musique du monde

2011

1.

Top O' The Mornin' Wood (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
2.

Muirsheen Derkin (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
3.

The Leaving of Liverpool (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
4.

The Cobbler (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
5.

The Rare Old Mountain Dew (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
6.

Spanish Lady (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
7.

Molly Malone (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
8.

Beer, Beer, Beer (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
9.

Corn Shuckin' Time (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
10.

Mountain Rain (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
11.

Whiskey in the Jar (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
12.

Wild Mountain Thyme (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
13.

Finnegan's Wake (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
14.

To Those We Loved (And Should'na Hae) (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
15.

The Wild Rover (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
16.

The Ol' Dun Cow (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
17.

Seven Drunken Nights (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30
18.

The Jedi Drinking Song (Extrait)

The Stubby Shillelaghs

0:30

18 chansons

54 min

© The Stubby Shillelaghs