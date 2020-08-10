Stuff

Stuff

Pop

2014

1.

The Thought of You (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
2.

Memphis Tennessee (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
3.

Milord (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
4.

Please Heart You're Killing Me (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
5.

Don't Blame the Tune (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
6.

Take a Little Look (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
7.

Take You Home (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
8.

Whistle for the Choir (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
9.

Deliver Me (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
10.

The Night May Still Be Young, But I Am Not (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
11.

Lovers Chapel (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30

11 chansons

40 min

© Moscodisc