Suk: Praga, Dramatic Overture, Meditation

Suk: Praga, Dramatic Overture, Meditation

Musique classique

1993

1.

Praga, Op. 26 (Extrait)

Petr Altrichter, Prague Symphony Orchestra

0:30
2.

Dramatic Overture in A Minor, Op. 4 (Extrait)

Petr Altrichter, Prague Symphony Orchestra

0:30
3.

Meditation on the Old Czech Chorale St. Wenceslas, Op. 35a (Extrait)

Petr Altrichter, Prague Symphony Orchestra

0:30
4.

Legend of Dead Victors, Op. 35b (Extrait)

Petr Altrichter, Prague Symphony Orchestra

0:30
5.

Towards a New Life, Op. 35c (Extrait)

Petr Altrichter, Prague Symphony Orchestra

0:30

5 chansons

60 min

© Supraphon a.s.