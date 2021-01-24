Suk: Praga, Dramatic Overture, Meditation
Musique classique
1993
1.
Praga, Op. 26 (Extrait)
Petr Altrichter, Prague Symphony Orchestra
0:30
2.
Dramatic Overture in A Minor, Op. 4 (Extrait)
Petr Altrichter, Prague Symphony Orchestra
0:30
3.
Meditation on the Old Czech Chorale St. Wenceslas, Op. 35a (Extrait)
Petr Altrichter, Prague Symphony Orchestra
0:30
4.
Legend of Dead Victors, Op. 35b (Extrait)
Petr Altrichter, Prague Symphony Orchestra
0:30
5.
Towards a New Life, Op. 35c (Extrait)
Petr Altrichter, Prague Symphony Orchestra
0:30