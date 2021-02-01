Sullivan-Mackerras: Pineapple Poll . Verdi-Mackerras: The Lady and the Fool

Sullivan-Mackerras: Pineapple Poll . Verdi-Mackerras: The Lady and the Fool

Musique classique

2007

1.

Pineapple Poll - Suite: I. Opening Dance (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30
2.

Pineapple Poll - Suite: II. Poll's Solo and Pas de deux (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30
3.

Pineapple Poll - Suite: III. Belaye's Solo (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30
4.

Pineapple Poll - Suite: IV. Pas de trois (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30
5.

Pineapple Poll - Suite: V. Jasper's Solo (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30
6.

Pineapple Poll - Suite: VI. Belaye's Solo and Sailors' Dance (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30
7.

Pineapple Poll - Suite: VII. Reconciliation (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30
8.

Pineapple Poll - Suite: VIII. Grand Finale (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30
9.

The Lady and the Fool - Suite: I. Tarantella (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30
10.

The Lady and the Fool - Suite: II. Allegretto (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30
11.

The Lady and the Fool - Suite: III. Commedia (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30
12.

The Lady and the Fool - Suite: IV. Grand Adage (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30
13.

The Lady and the Fool - Suite: V. Man's Solo (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30
14.

The Lady and the Fool - Suite: VI. Pas de deux (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30
15.

The Lady and the Fool - Suite: VII. Finale (Extrait)

Charles Mackerras

0:30

15 chansons

60 min

© Warner Classics