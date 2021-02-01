Sullivan-Mackerras: Pineapple Poll . Verdi-Mackerras: The Lady and the Fool
Musique classique
2007
1.
Pineapple Poll - Suite: I. Opening Dance (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30
2.
Pineapple Poll - Suite: II. Poll's Solo and Pas de deux (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30
3.
Pineapple Poll - Suite: III. Belaye's Solo (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30
4.
Pineapple Poll - Suite: IV. Pas de trois (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30
5.
Pineapple Poll - Suite: V. Jasper's Solo (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30
6.
Pineapple Poll - Suite: VI. Belaye's Solo and Sailors' Dance (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30
7.
Pineapple Poll - Suite: VII. Reconciliation (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30
8.
Pineapple Poll - Suite: VIII. Grand Finale (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30
9.
The Lady and the Fool - Suite: I. Tarantella (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30
10.
The Lady and the Fool - Suite: II. Allegretto (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30
11.
The Lady and the Fool - Suite: III. Commedia (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30
12.
The Lady and the Fool - Suite: IV. Grand Adage (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30
13.
The Lady and the Fool - Suite: V. Man's Solo (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30
14.
The Lady and the Fool - Suite: VI. Pas de deux (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30
15.
The Lady and the Fool - Suite: VII. Finale (Extrait)
Charles Mackerras
0:30