Summer 1967: The Complete U.S. Concert Recordings

Pop

2005

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
2.

Last Train to Clarksville (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
3.

You Just May Be the One (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
4.

The Girl I Knew Somewhere (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
5.

I Wanna Be Free (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
6.

Sunny Girlfriend (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
7.

Your Auntie Grizelda (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
8.

Forget That Girl (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
9.

Sweet Young Thing (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
10.

Mary, Mary (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
11.

Cripple Creek (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
12.

You Can't Judge a Book by the Cover (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
13.

Gonna Build a Mountain (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
14.

I Got a Woman (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
15.

I'm a Believer (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
16.

Randy Scouse Git (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
17.

(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone (Extrait)

The Monkees

0:30
68 chansons

4 h 39 min

© Rhino