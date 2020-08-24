Summer Jazz 2017 – Fresh Jazz Album, Great Vibes, Lounge, Smooth Jazz, Jazz 2017

Summer Jazz 2017 – Fresh Jazz Album, Great Vibes, Lounge, Smooth Jazz, Jazz 2017

Jazz

2017

1.

Relaxed Jazz (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
2.

Black Coffee (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
3.

Lounge (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
4.

Smooth Jazz Cafe (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
5.

Jazz for Dining (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
6.

Pure Mellow Jazz (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
7.

Jazz 2017 (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
8.

The Piano Bar (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
9.

Sexy Jazz (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
10.

Jazz Vibes (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
11.

Women of Jazz (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
12.

Classic Jazz (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
13.

Bossa Nova (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
14.

Instrumental (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
15.

Chilled Jazz (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30

15 chansons

46 min

© Diamond Music Record