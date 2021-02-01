Summer Night

Summer Night

Jazz

2012

1.

Tiger Groove (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
2.

Letter from My Mother (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
3.

Summer Night (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
4.

Francis' Delight (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
5.

Birth of Janet (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
6.

Janet (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
7.

Time After Time (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
8.

Laura (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
9.

If I Should Lose You (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
10.

Round About Midnight (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
11.

All Through the Day (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
12.

Le jardin de madi (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
13.

Gilles et Mirona (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30

13 chansons

56 min

© Dreyfus Jazz