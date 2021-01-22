Summer Party 80S Hits

Summer Party 80S Hits

Pop

2020

1.

The Best (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
2.

Luka (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
3.

Good Times (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
4.

What Is Love (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
5.

Rent (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
6.

It Might Be You (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
7.

All Time High (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
8.

Angel (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
9.

Winner Takes It All (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
10.

I.O.U. (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
11.

It's Not Enough (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
12.

On the Dark Side (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
13.

So Cold the Night (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
14.

Muscles (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
15.

Din daa daa (trommeltanz) (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
16.

Young Love (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
17.

Spotlight (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
18.

This One's for the Children (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
19.

Dynamite (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
20.

Lady Blue (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
21.

Farewell My Summer Love (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
22.

Dance Dance Dance (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
23.

Thief of Hearts (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
24.

Cheek to Cheek (Heaven) (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
25.

A Little Tenderness (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
26.

A Little Love (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
27.

I Do You (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
28.

Penso em Ti, Eu Sei (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
29.

What About You (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
30.

Uprock (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
31.

Look out for Number One (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
32.

Dangerous (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
33.

Coming Back (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
34.

Modern Girl (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
35.

Theme from to Be or Not to Be (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
36.

You Gave Me Love (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30

36 chansons

2 h 21 min

© Bloom records