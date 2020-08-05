Sun Essentials

Sun Essentials

Country

2009

1.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Honey Hush (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Tomorrow Night (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Carryin On (Sexy Ways) (Alternative 1) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Good Rockin' Tonight (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Come What May (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Hello Josephine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Hang Up My Rock And Roll Shoes (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Matchbox (Alternative) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

C. C. Rider (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

The Ballad Of Billy Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

My Pretty Quadroon (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Hong Kong Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

That Lucky Old You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Will The Circle Be Unbroken (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

John Henry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Frankie And Johnny (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

You're The Only Star In My Blue Heaven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

Waiting For A Train (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

Ole Pal Of Yesterday (Alternative 1) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

Mexicali Rose (Part 1) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
28.

Deep Elem Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
29.

You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
30.

The Marines' Hymn (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
31.

That's My Desire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
32.

Just A Little Talk With Jesus (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
33.

Carry Me Back To Old Virginia (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

33 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Charly Records