Sun Essentials CD2
Rock
2006
1.
Big Blon Baby - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Rock N Roll Ruby - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Pink Pedal Pushers - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Breathless - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
I'm Sorry Im Not Sorry - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Ubangi Stomp - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Friday Night - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
It'll Be Me - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Milkshake Mademoiselle - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Baby Baby Bye Bye - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Break Up - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Just Who Is To Blame - Alternate Version (1) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Charming Billy - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
It Won't Happen With Me - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Bonnie B - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Livin Lovin' Wreck - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Your Lovin' Ways - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Crazy Arms - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
I'll Make It All Up To You - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Let's Talk About Us - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
It Hurt Me So - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
As Long As I Live - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
How's My Ex Treating You? - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
I Can't Seem To Say Goodbye - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
25.
Shame On You - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
26.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
27.
Someday (You'll Want Me To Want You) - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
28.
Set My Mind At Ease - Alternate Version (1) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
29.
Seasons Of My Heart - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
30.
It All Depends (Who Will Buy The Wine) - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
31.
Slippin Around - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
32.
Night Train To Memphis - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30