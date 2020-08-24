Sunny Jazzy Days - Collection of Energetic Instrumental Jazz for the Whole Day
Jazz
2020
1.
Soul of Jazz (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
2.
No More Boundaries (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
3.
Too Much, Too Late (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
4.
Prelude to a Soft Kiss (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
5.
Messy (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
6.
Kind of Love (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
7.
Love Sun (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
8.
New Morning (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
9.
Running Alone (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
10.
Black & Jazz (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
11.
Cup of Coffee (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
12.
Night Groove (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
13.
Echo of Silence (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
14.
One More Dance (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
15.
Lounge Melody (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30