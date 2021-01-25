Sunrise Surprise

Jazz

2020

1.

Nasol (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
2.

When Lights Are Low (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
3.

Arabia (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
4.

Deo-X (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
5.

Wake Up! (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
6.

Sam's Tune (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
7.

Circus (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
8.

Juste Pour Eux Seuls (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
9.

Gee Baby, Ain't I Good To You (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
10.

For Miles And Miles (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
11.

Potpourri (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
12.

Casino (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
13.

Sweet 'n' Sour (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
14.

Quaglio (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
15.

Minor's Holiday (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
16.

Dawn On The Harvest (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
17.

Once Upon A Groove (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
18.

Children Of The Night (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
19.

The Chess Players (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
20.

Cubano Chant (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
21.

You Don't Know What Love Is (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
22.

For Minors Only (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
23.

Dat Dere (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
24.

Right Down Front (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
25.

Ping Pong (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30

25 chansons

2 h 35 min

© Sunrise Surprise rec.