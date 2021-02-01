Sunshine on Leith
Rock
1993
1.
I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) (Extrait)
The Proclaimers
0:30
2.
Cap in Hand (Extrait)
The Proclaimers
0:30
3.
Then I Met You (Extrait)
The Proclaimers
0:30
4.
My Old Friends the Blues (Extrait)
The Proclaimers
0:30
5.
Sean (Extrait)
The Proclaimers
0:30
6.
Sunshine on Leith (Extrait)
The Proclaimers
0:30
7.
Come on Nature (Extrait)
The Proclaimers
0:30
8.
I'm on My Way (Extrait)
The Proclaimers
0:30
9.
What Do You Do (Extrait)
The Proclaimers
0:30
10.
It's Saturday Night (Extrait)
The Proclaimers
0:30
11.
Teardrops (Extrait)
The Proclaimers
0:30
12.
Oh Jean (Extrait)
The Proclaimers
0:30