Sunshine on Leith

Sunshine on Leith

Rock

1993

1.

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
2.

Cap in Hand (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
3.

Then I Met You (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
4.

My Old Friends the Blues (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
5.

Sean (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
6.

Sunshine on Leith (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
7.

Come on Nature (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
8.

I'm on My Way (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
9.

What Do You Do (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
10.

It's Saturday Night (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
11.

Teardrops (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
12.

Oh Jean (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30

12 chansons

45 min

© Parlophone UK