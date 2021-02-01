Supergirl: Season 2 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Divers
2017
1.
Superman (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
2.
Famous Cousins Working Together (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
3.
First Day as a Reporter (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
4.
Goodbye to Cat (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
5.
Fighting Fire with Fire (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
6.
Cage Fighting Aliens (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
7.
Mon-El's First Day as an Intern (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
8.
Always a Sidekick (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
9.
Roulette / Thing from Another Planet (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
10.
Guardian (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
11.
Alex Tells Maggie (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
12.
Virus Threat (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
13.
Sense About Her (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
14.
Star-Crossed Martians (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
15.
Mind Meld (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
16.
The Luthors (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
17.
Mxyzptlk (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
18.
Duel with Mxyzptlk (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
19.
Cadmus (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
20.
All I Thought About (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
21.
Saving Her Sister and the Ark (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
22.
Mon-El's True History (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
23.
Why Are You Doing This? (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
24.
Almost Losing Alex (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
25.
Jimmy Bonds with Marcus (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
26.
Daxamites Invade (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
27.
Forcing a Marriage (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
28.
Fighting Superman (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
29.
Releasing the Lead / Mon-El Says Goodbye (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
30.
I Am So Proud of You (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
31.
Thirty Five Years Ago (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30