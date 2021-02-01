Supergirl: Season 2 (Original Television Soundtrack)

Divers

2017

1.

Superman (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
2.

Famous Cousins Working Together (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
3.

First Day as a Reporter (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
4.

Goodbye to Cat (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
5.

Fighting Fire with Fire (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
6.

Cage Fighting Aliens (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
7.

Mon-El's First Day as an Intern (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
8.

Always a Sidekick (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
9.

Roulette / Thing from Another Planet (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
10.

Guardian (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
11.

Alex Tells Maggie (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
12.

Virus Threat (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
13.

Sense About Her (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
14.

Star-Crossed Martians (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
15.

Mind Meld (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
16.

The Luthors (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
17.

Mxyzptlk (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
18.

Duel with Mxyzptlk (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
19.

Cadmus (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
20.

All I Thought About (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
21.

Saving Her Sister and the Ark (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
22.

Mon-El's True History (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
23.

Why Are You Doing This? (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
24.

Almost Losing Alex (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
25.

Jimmy Bonds with Marcus (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
26.

Daxamites Invade (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
27.

Forcing a Marriage (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
28.

Fighting Superman (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
29.

Releasing the Lead / Mon-El Says Goodbye (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
30.

I Am So Proud of You (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
31.

Thirty Five Years Ago (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30

31 chansons

1 h 18 min

© WaterTower Music