Susan Graham Artist Portrait 2007
Musique classique
2007
1.
Le nozze di Figaro : Act 2 "Voi che sapete" [Cherubino] (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
2.
Le nozze di Figaro : Act 1 "Non so piu cosa son" [Cherubino] (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
3.
Alcina : Act 1 "Di te mi rido" [Ruggiero] (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
4.
Alcina : Act 2 "Mi lusinga il dolce affetto" [Ruggiero] (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
5.
Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
6.
"Early in the morning" (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
7.
"O you whom I often and silently come" (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
8.
La Damnation de Faust, Op. 24, H. 111, Pt. 3: "Autrefois un roi de Thulé" (Marguerite) (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
9.
Béatrice et Bénédict, H. 138, Act 2: "Dieu ! Que viens-je d'entendre ?" (Béatrice) (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
10.
Dead Man Walking : Act 1 "This journey. This journey to Christ" (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
11.
Dead Man Walking : Act 2 "Who will walk with me?" (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
12.
Dead Man Walking : Act II The Execution - "He will gather us around" (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
13.
11 Zigeunerlieder, Op. 103: VII. "Kommt dir manchmal in den Sinn" (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
14.
11 Zigeunerlieder, Op. 103: XI. "Rote Abendwolken ziehn am Firmament" (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
15.
7 Early Songs : III Die Nachtigall (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
16.
7 Early Songs : IV Traumgekrönt (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
17.
7 Early Songs : V Im Zimmer (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
18.
5 Poèmes de Charles Baudelaire : II Harmonie du soir (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
19.
5 Poèmes de Charles Baudelaire : III Le jet d'eau (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
20.
The Circus Band (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
21.
The Cage (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
22.
Ciboulette : Act 1 "C'est pas Paris, c'est sa banlieue" [Ciboulette] (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30
23.
Toi c'est moi [1934] : "Vagabonde" [Viviane] (Extrait)
Susan Graham
0:30