Sweet Little Band Play David Bowie para Bebes

Musique pour enfants

2012

1.

Modern Love (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
2.

China Girl (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
3.

Ashes to Ashes (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
4.

Heroes (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
5.

Changes (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
6.

Ziggy Stardust (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
7.

Let's Dance (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
8.

Blue Jean (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
9.

The Jean Genie (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
10.

The Man Who Sold the World (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
11.

Rebel, Rebel (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
12.

Suffragette City (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
13.

Space Odditty (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
14.

Loving the Alien (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30

14 chansons

58 min

© RGS Music