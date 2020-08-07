Sweet Little Band Play Les Tout Petits Ecoutent Adele

Sweet Little Band Play Les Tout Petits Ecoutent Adele

Musique pour enfants

2012

1.

Rolling in the Deep (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
2.

Turning Tables (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
3.

Someone Like You (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
4.

Don't You Remember (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
5.

Rumour Has It (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
6.

Set Fire to the Rain (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
7.

He Won't Go (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
8.

Take It All (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
9.

I'll Be Waiting (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
10.

One and Only (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
11.

Lovesong (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
12.

If It Hadn't Been for Love (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
13.

Hiding My Heart (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
14.

I Found a Boy (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30

14 chansons

55 min

© RGS Music