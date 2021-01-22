Sweet Little Sixteen
Country
2014
1.
Money (That's What I Want) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Save the Last Dance for Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
When I Get Paid (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
It All Depends (On Who Will Buy the Wine) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
In the Mood (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Baby, Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
The Return of Jerry Lee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Turn Around (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
I'm Feeling Sorry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
I've Been Twistin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
I Get the Blues When It Rains (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
As Long as I Live (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
I Can't Trust Me in Your Arms Anymore (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
John Henry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
How's My Ex Treating You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
Love Made a Fool of Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
Hang Up My Rock 'n' Roll Shoes (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
25.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30