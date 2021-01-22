Sweet Little Sixteen
Rock
2014
1.
Money (That's What I Want) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
When I Get Paid (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
It All Depends (On Who Will Buy the Wine) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
I'll Make It All up to You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
In the Mood (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Home (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Baby, Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Teen-Age Letter (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
It Hurt Me So (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
I've Been Twistin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
I Get the Blues When It Rains (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Hello Josephine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
As Long as I Live (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
How's My Ex Treating You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Bonnie B (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Hang up My Rock 'N' Roll Shoes (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30